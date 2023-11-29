‘Ridiculous’ site-based hitches mar Biovie phase III in Alzheimer’s

For the second time this week, a contract research organization has come under fire for trial-conduct issues – criticism leveled most recently by Biovie Inc., which saw its shares (NASDAQ:BIVI) tumble $3.03, or 60%, to end Nov. 29 at $1.96 on missed-endpoint data from the phase III trial testing Alzheimer’s disease prospect NE-3107. The data fell short of statistical significance due to site exclusions caused by what Biovie said were “significant good clinical practice violations and protocol deviations.”