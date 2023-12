Immuno-oncology

KSQ’s CRISPR/Cas9 eTIL therapy IND cleared by FDA

KSQ Therapeutics Inc., in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Center (CTMC), have announced FDA clearance of an IND application for a phase I/II study of KSQ-001EX, KSQ’s lead engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (eTIL) program.