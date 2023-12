Diagnostics

Roche divulges new GABRA2 PAMs for medical imaging of neurological disorders

Researchers at F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have synthesized radiolabeled compounds acting as GABA(A) receptor subunit α2β2γ1 (GABRA2) positive allosteric modulators acting as positron-emission tomography (PET) and autoradiography imaging agents reported to be useful for the diagnosis of neurological disorders.