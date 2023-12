Neurology/Psychiatric

Cytokinetics describes new bicyclic piperazinones to modulate skeletal muscle contractility

Cytokinetics Inc. has identified bicyclic piperazinones with the ability to modulate skeletal muscle contractility reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, myasthenia gravis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stress urinary incontinence, sarcopenia, obesity and peripheral vascular disease, among others.