BioWorld - Wednesday, November 29, 2023
US warns of safety issues from seizure medications; UK restricts valproate

Nov. 29, 2023
By Karen Carey and Mari Serebrov
The U.S. FDA put out a safety warning Nov. 28 that antiseizure drugs levetiracetam and clobazam can cause a rare but serious hypersensitivity drug reaction that may start as a rash but can progress to injure internal organs. In addition, U.K. health care providers are being told to get a plan in place now to implement the first phase of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s new regulatory measures  to reduce the risks of valproate, a treatment for epilepsy and bipolar disorder.
