BioWorld - Thursday, November 30, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

University of Dundee presents new CDK8 and/or CDK19 inhibitors for cancer

Nov. 30, 2023
No Comments
University of Dundee has divulged cyclin-dependent kinase 8 (CDK8) and/or CDK19 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents