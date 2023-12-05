BioWorld - Tuesday, December 5, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Focal therapies to treat prostate cancer are more cost-effective

Dec. 4, 2023
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Using minimally invasive focal therapies to treat prostate cancer are much more cost-effective and can improve patients’ quality of life compared to surgery or radiotherapy, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Economics.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Oncology Urology