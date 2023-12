Boston Scientific’s pump for penile prosthesis greenlighted

The U.S. FDA’s recent approval of Boston Scientific Corp.’s Tenacio pump, a component for its AMS 700 inflatable penile prosthesis (IPP), is an “exciting milestone” for the company, Ronald Morton, chief medical officer, Urology, at Boston Scientific told BioWorld. The AMS 700 IPP is a treatment option for men with erectile dysfunction and is designed to deliver a more intuitive experience for patients when using the device.