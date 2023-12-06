BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Neurostar TMS nets expanded approval in Japan
Dec. 6, 2023
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Neuronetics Inc. gained expanded approval in Japan for its transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) system to treat major depressive disorder called the Neurostar TMS, helping the Malvern, Pa.-based company increase its footprint in Asia.
