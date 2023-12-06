BioWorld - Wednesday, December 6, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
2023 FDLI Enforcement Conference

FDA tells industry to get serious about UDI compliance

Dec. 6, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The unique device identifier (UDI) might not be the most exciting U.S. FDA enforcement mandate for most of regulated industry, but the FDA’s Keisha Thomas indicated that compliance is less than adequate in the agency’s view.
BioWorld MedTech Conferences Regulatory U.S. FDA