Omini develops blood testing platform for heart failure

Omini SA hopes that the multiplexed blood testing platform it is developing will transform the lives of patients suffering from heart failure. With its multiplex, sensor-based testing strip that simultaneously measures four key biomarkers from a single drop of blood, the company’s technology should increase the chance of a patient’s survival and reduce pressure on health care systems, Joanne Kanaan, CEO and co-founder of Omini, told BioWorld.