First AID positions Dexcom for healthy new year

Dexcom Inc. achieved the first integrations of an automated insulin delivery system (AID) approved for use in the U.S. with its G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) integrating with Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s T2:slim X2, announced on Dec. 6, and integration with the Ilet Bionic Pancreas made by Beta Bionics Inc. revealed on Dec. 7.