Med-tech financings November 2023

Med-tech financings mark YOY decline, November sees more than $1B raised

Dec. 8, 2023
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Med-tech financings surpassed $1 billion again in November, with transactions totalling $1.02 billion for the month. Though a decline from the $1.23 billion raised in October, the value is up from September’s $645.75 million.
