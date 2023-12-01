BioWorld - Friday, December 1, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Targeting gene coactivation factors with Cellcentric's inobrodib

Dec. 1, 2023
By Shyama Ghosh
No Comments
Cellcentric's inobrodib, a novel drug with a distinct mechanism of action, shows promise in treating various hematological malignancies, as revealed in a recent publication in Cancer Cell.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer