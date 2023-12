Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Enhancing CAR T cells with degraders and ligases

Researchers have developed a new approach for the development of improved CAR T cells with bifunctional degraders, which linked ubiquitin to an endogenous target protein. The key to the design was the use of multispecific protein degraders and E3 ligases, which increased the proliferation of CAR T cells and their antitumor potency. This combination can be adapted to different uses of cell therapies.