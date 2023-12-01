Immuno-oncology

Anti-GPC1 antibody elicits strong immune response and controls tumor growth in PDAC model

Proteoglycan glypican-1 (GPC1) is a tumor-associated antigen that is highly expressed in tumor tissues from patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), while its expression is very low on benign neoplastic lesions, chronic pancreatitis and normal adult pancreatic tissue. Researchers from Centro Di Riferimento Oncologico (CRO Aviano) and L'Università degli studi di Trieste have reported the development and preclinical characterization of AT-101, a novel complement-fixing IgM antibody targeting GPC1, as a potential immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of PDAC.