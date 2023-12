Infection

New dual inhibitors of host proteases TMPRSS2 and CTSL/CTSB as potential anti-SARS-CoV-2 agents

Current antiviral agents for COVID-19 treatment target viral proteins, which are susceptible to mutation during SARS-CoV-2 evolution. A potential strategy to fight emerging drug resistances is the development of compounds targeting host proteins that are indispensable for the viral life cycle.