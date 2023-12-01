BioWorld - Friday, December 1, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Nurexone reports new siRNA sequences with potential for spinal cord injury

Dec. 1, 2023
Nurexone Biologic Inc. has reported results from laboratory tests of its secondary two proprietary sequences, showing promise for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.
BioWorld Science RNA Neurology/psychiatric