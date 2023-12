Immuno-oncology

New ADC option to treat rare melanoma subtypes divulged

Researchers from Multitude Therapeutics Inc. have reported the preclinical profile of AMT-253, a MUC18-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) under development for the treatment of melanoma. It comprises the anti-MUC18 humanized antibody pAb253-H linked to T1000 exatecan payload and showed superior antitumor efficacy than the traditional vc-MMAE-based ADC AMT-253-M.