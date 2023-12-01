BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, December 1, 2023
Home
Phenomic AI announces collaborations to advance drug discovery for stroma-rich tumors
Immuno-oncology
Phenomic AI announces collaborations to advance drug discovery for stroma-rich tumors
Dec. 1, 2023
Phenomic AI Inc. has announced new collaboration agreements to help advance drug discovery for stroma-rich tumors using its Sctx single-cell transcriptomics platform.
BioWorld Science
Cell therapy
Collaboration
Cancer
Immuno-oncology