BioWorld - Friday, December 1, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Phenomic AI announces collaborations to advance drug discovery for stroma-rich tumors

Dec. 1, 2023
No Comments
Phenomic AI Inc. has announced new collaboration agreements to help advance drug discovery for stroma-rich tumors using its Sctx single-cell transcriptomics platform.
BioWorld Science Cell therapy Collaboration Cancer Immuno-oncology