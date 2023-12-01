Infection

Dual Mcl-1 and Bcl-2 inhibition as promising approach for treating tuberculosis

Tuberculosis still kills a lot of people worldwide (1.6 million deaths per year). Previous findings demonstrated that induced myeloid leukemia cell differentiation protein Mcl-1 inhibitors reduced the growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis in human macrophages, but when inhibiting multiple proteins from the Mcl-1/Bcl-2 family, the result was more effective and in a more complex human in vitro granuloma environment.