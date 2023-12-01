BioWorld - Friday, December 1, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Kumquat Biosciences describes new GTPase KRAS inhibitors for cancer

Dec. 1, 2023
No Comments
Kumquat Biosciences Inc. has identified GTPase KRAS and KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, particularly solid tumors and hematological cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents