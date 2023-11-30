BioWorld - Thursday, November 30, 2023
A Google Maps for genomics: UK Biobank opens access to 15 years of genome sequencing data

Nov. 30, 2023
By Nuala Moran
After five years and 350,000 hours of DNA sequencing, the UK Biobank has opened up access Nov. 30 to the whole genome sequences of half a million people who volunteered to give samples 15 years ago.
