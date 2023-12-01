Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
Dec. 1, 2023
Are you trying to stay on top of developments in CAR T therapies? Drug resistance? Emerging compounds? Updates from certain regulatory agencies? Want to be the first to learn about new biomarkers or business deals? You can still find these articles in the daily BioWorld e-newsletters or on the website, but if you’re laser-focused on a specific topic, we have a way to highlight the news you need as it happens, whether we’ve published a full-length feature story or a brief update. You asked and we listened. Now, in addition to the daily news lineup, you can create topic alerts to be delivered directly to your inbox or via an RSS reader. It’s easy to set up. Instructions can be found here: https://www.bioworld.com/featured-feeds.