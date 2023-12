Cancer

Roche divulges EGFR mutant inhibitors for NSCLC

An F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. patent describes indole derivatives acting as EGFR L858R mutant, T790M/L858R double mutant, T790M/L858R/C797S triple mutant and/or L858R/C797S double mutant allosteric inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).