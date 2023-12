Substance Use & Poisoning

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals identifies new orexin OX1 and OX2 receptor antagonists

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. researchers have prepared and tested new thiazoloaryl-methyl substituted cyclic hydrazine-N-carboxamide derivatives acting as orexin OX1 and OX2 receptor antagonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of substance abuse and dependence, anxiety, cognitive, sleep, eating and mood disorders.