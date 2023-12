Bio-IT World Conference & Expo Europe

Is AI on the way to designing drugs? Astrazeneca thinks so

Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven tools have the ability to design new drugs, with a bit of help from humans, said Anders Hogner, from Astrazeneca plc’s R&D department at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo Europe in London. “We don’t have anything out there yet,” he added, but the company appears to be working on it.