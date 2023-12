‘Dualing’ obesity drugs: Roche’s $2.7B buyout of Carmot driven by Mounjaro twin mechanism

The same mechanism of action deployed by Eli Lilly and Co.’s obesity drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) helped lure Roche Holding AG to the buyout of Carmot Therapeutics Inc., as the pharma giant agreed to pay $2.7 billion up front for the privately held outfit, promising another $400 million if milestones are met.