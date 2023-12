Tang Capital’s Concentra offers $465M cash buyout of Lianbio

Following its acquisition of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. for $95.6 million, Concentra Biosciences LLC lodged another proposal to acquire the U.S. and China biotech Lianbio Co. Ltd. The unsolicited and non-binding proposal filed Nov. 30 by San Diego-based Tang Capital Partners LP, Concentra’s parent firm, offered a 100% cash equity acquisition of the Shanghai- and Princeton, N.J.-based Lianbio at $4.30 per share, ringing up a deal worth around $465 million.