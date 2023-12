Neurology/Psychiatric

TRV-045 demonstrates efficacy for both reversal and prevention of CIPN in mice

At the recent American College of Neuropsychopharmacology meeting, Trevena Inc. presented preclinical data for the novel selective sphingosine 1-phosphate S1P1 receptor modulator TRV-045, being developed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).