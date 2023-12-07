BioWorld - Thursday, December 7, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/Metabolic

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals advances next-generation MC4R agonist toward clinic for hypothalamic obesity

Dec. 7, 2023
No Comments
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has presented preclinical data on its new drug candidate, RM-718, a next-generation melanocortin MC4 receptor (MC4R) agonist for weekly administration with a potential development path for hypothalamic obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic