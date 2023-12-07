BioWorld - Thursday, December 7, 2023
Bsense Bio nominates dual Kv7.2/3 and TRPV1 ion channel modulator as clinical candidate for chronic pain

Dec. 7, 2023
Bsense Bio Therapeutics Ltd. has nominated BSEN-760, a dual Kv7.2/3 and TRPV1 ion channel modulator, as a clinical candidate for the treatment of chronic pain.
