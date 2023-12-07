BioWorld - Thursday, December 7, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Neurocrine to evaluate muscarinic agonist candidates in clinic for neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions

Dec. 7, 2023
Sosei Group Corp. has reported clinical development plans by its partner Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for two new oral muscarinic receptor agonist candidates, NBI-1117569 and NBI-1117567.
