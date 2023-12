Endocrine/Metabolic

AdipoRaMab, an AdipoR-activating antibody candidate with efficacy in models of diabetes and NASH

Researchers from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. and affiliated organizations have described the discovery and preclinical evaluation of a novel adiponectin receptor (AdipoR)-activating monoclonal antibody, named AdipoRaMab, being developed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).