BioWorld - Thursday, December 7, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

MC2 receptor ligands reported in Radionetics Oncology patent

Dec. 7, 2023
No Comments
Radionetics Oncology Inc. has patented new melanocortin MC2 receptor ligands reported to be useful for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents