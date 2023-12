Dermatologic

Nanjing Gritpharma patents new AhR agonists

Research at Nanjing Gritpharma Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of stilbene derivatives acting as aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonists. As such, they are reported to be useful for the treatment of allergy, asthma, atherosclerosis, diabetes type 2, infections, osteoporosis, transplant rejection and graft-vs.-host disease.