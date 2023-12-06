BioWorld - Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Off-target immune response from modified mRNA impacts future development

Dec. 6, 2023
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The Nobel Prize-winning modification that prevents the innate immune system from recognizing injected mRNA as foreign and blocking transcription of the protein it encodes has been found on some occasions to cause ribosomal frameshifting.
