US FDA approves Novartis’ factor B inhibitor for rare blood disease

The U.S. FDA has approved Novartis AG’s Fabhalta (iptacopan) as the first oral monotherapy for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease that impairs blood cell production. This is the only factor B inhibitor of the immune system’s complement pathway and is expected to be on the market before December ends. Fabhalta has plenty of competition from already-approved therapies and more treatments are in development.