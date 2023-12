Cerevel casts spell, charms Abbvie to $8.7B takeover

Abbvie Inc.’s encore to its $10.1 billion buyout of antibody-drug conjugate specialist Immunogen Inc. took the form of another takeover – this time of Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. for $45 per share in cash, which puts the total equity value at about $8.7 billion and provides Abbvie with “one of the most attractive growth portfolios in the industry,” CEO Richard Gonzalez said.