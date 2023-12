Cancer

Ractigen files to begin phase I study in Australia with saRNA drug candidate for bladder cancer

Ractigen Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has submitted a clinical trial application in Australia seeking to conduct a phase I study of RAG-01, a small activating RNA (saRNA) drug candidate, in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer who have not responded to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy.