Akadeum working to transform cell therapy

Akadeum Life Sciences Inc. hopes to transform the world of cell therapy with the Alerion cell separation system, which it plans to launch in the next 12 months, Brandon McNaughton, founder and CEO of Akadeum, told BioWorld. The instrument will provide a closed system for separating T cells from a leukopak using Akadeum’s buoyancy-activated cell-sorting (BACS) microbubble technology.