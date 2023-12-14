BioWorld - Thursday, December 14, 2023
Integra to acquire Acclarent for up to $280M

Dec. 13, 2023
By Annette Boyle
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. agreed to acquire Acclarent Inc. from Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc. subsidiary for $275 million in cash at closing with a further $5 million contingent on achievement of certain regulatory milestones.
