BioWorld - Thursday, December 14, 2023
UK’s NICE sees limited role for thrombectomy in pulmonary embolism

Dec. 13, 2023
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is not utterly opposed to the use of mechanical thrombectomy as a treatment for pulmonary embolism, but the agency believes that the outcomes data for high-risk patients are lacking.
