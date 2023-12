Carthera adds €4.5M, boosts series B funds to €42M

Carthera SA received an additional €4.5 million (US$4.9 million) from investors to take its series B funding round to €42 million despite a tough fundraising environment for med-tech companies. Frédéric Sottilini, CEO of Carthera, told BioWorld that the strong investor interest was testament to their confidence in the company’s Sonocloud technology for brain disorder treatment.