2023 FDLI Enforcement Conference

FDA tells industry to get serious about UDI compliance

The unique device identifier (UDI) might not be the most exciting U.S. FDA enforcement mandate for most of regulated industry, but the FDA’s Keisha Thomas indicated that compliance is less than adequate in the agency’s view. Thomas addressed an audience at the Food and Drug Law Institute’s annual enforcement conference here in the nation’s capital, acknowledging that the proposed alignment of the Quality System Regulation – also known as Part 820 – with ISO 13485 is no light lift.