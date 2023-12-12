BioWorld - Tuesday, December 12, 2023
In the clinic for Dec. 11, 2023

Dec. 11, 2023
Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Biomea Fusion, Dantari, Effector, Eisai, Exegi, Intensity, Merarini, Merck & Co., Novartis, Tilt.
