ASH 2023: For broad reach, meaningful innovation still means small molecules

Dec. 11, 2023
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Spirits were high at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), buoyed by U.S. FDA approval of the first two gene therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD) the day before the conference kicked off in San Diego.
