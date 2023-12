Neurology/Psychiatric

CAPN2 inhibitor might reduce axonal degeneration in ALS

Axonal degeneration is a key early pathogenic driver of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Activation of calpain-2 (CAPN2) is thought to be the critical effector behind axonal degeneration. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has presented data on their CAPN2 inhibitor antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) AMX-0114 as a potential therapeutic for axonal degeneration.