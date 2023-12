Endocrine/Metabolic

Korro nominates RNA editing oligonucleotide as development candidate for α1-antitrypsin deficiency

Korro Bio Inc. has nominated its first development candidate, KRRO-110, for the potential treatment of α1-antitrypsin deficiency. KRRO-110 is a proprietary RNA editing oligonucleotide delivered to liver cells using clinically validated LNP technology licensed from Genevant.