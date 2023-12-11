BioWorld - Monday, December 11, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Discovery of novel mGlu5 receptor NAM with antidepressive activity in mice

Dec. 11, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Anhui University presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of novel negative allosteric modulators (NAMs) of the metabotropic glutamate mGlu5 receptor.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric